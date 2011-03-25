Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 25, 2011
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum made a vibrant entrance at the Yves Saint Laurent gala for the Metropolitan Opera's Le Comte Ory in the label's jade Grecian gown, satin clutch, suede peep-toes and Ivanka Trump jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT We?re not the only ones who love color! The actress played up her dress?s eye-catching hues with scarlet lips and cobalt heels.
March 25, 2011
2. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes arrived at the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Le Comte Ory in a single-shoulder Yves Saint Laurent pointelle gown accented with a diamond bangle and black pumps.
March 25, 2011
3. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish hit the red carpet at Tru Hollywood in an LBD cinched with a rope belt. She finished the look with black heels, gold House of Lavande jewelry and a Roger Vivier clutch.
March 25, 2011
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port worked a tulle Asos skirt, printed tank and bow-topped heels in Hollywood.
March 25, 2011
5. Julianna MarguliesWHAT SHE WORE Margulies paired a sleek YSL halter gown with bold metallic accents at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House.
