WHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum made a vibrant entrance at the Yves Saint Laurent gala for the Metropolitan Opera's Le Comte Ory in the label's jade Grecian gown, satin clutch, suede peep-toes and Ivanka Trump jewelry.



WHY WE LOVE IT We?re not the only ones who love color! The actress played up her dress?s eye-catching hues with scarlet lips and cobalt heels.