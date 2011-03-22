Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 22, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow was on hand to relaunch the London Bottega Veneta flagship store in a textured LBD and peep-toe booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Luxe pastel leather accessories added a sunny spring vibe to the actress's tailored shift.
March 22, 2011
2. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE The Mildred Pierce actress flaunted her figure at the N.Y.C. premiere in a peek-a-boo Stella McCartney dress and ankle strap heels.
March 22, 2011
3. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood attended a tribute to George H.W. Bush at The John F. Kennedy Center in a contoured blush Hervé Léger by Max Azria gown, metallic clutch and stacked gold bangles.
March 22, 2011
4. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood worked a plum Elie Saab dress, peep-toe heels and diamonds at the Mildred Pierce premiere.
March 22, 2011
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson released her new album I Remember Me in a sleek sequin Hervé Léger by Max Azria dress paired with patent leather heels and Bavna and Rina Limor pave jewelry.
