Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
March 20, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in Decades Denim jeans, an espresso biker jacket, Anita Ko rings, leopard print heels and a Diane von Furstenberg hobo bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana always looks polished, even when she goes casual. The addition of ultra-luxe leather accessories made for a cool, red carpet-worthy ensemble.
March 20, 2011
2. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton layered a leopard print coat and a chain strap bag over a burgundy dress at a London performance of In a Forest Dark and Deep.
March 20, 2011
3. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore raised a glass at the Rag & Bone cocktail party in the label's navy blazer and YSL pumps.
March 20, 2011
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift exited her French hotel looking Parisian chic in a striped top and tiered skirt.
March 20, 2011
5. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton shopped at the Beverly Hills Alice + Olivia boutique in a kimono-inspired jacket, faded black jeans, strappy heels and jewelry from her own line.
