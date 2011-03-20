WHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in Decades Denim jeans, an espresso biker jacket, Anita Ko rings, leopard print heels and a Diane von Furstenberg hobo bag.



WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana always looks polished, even when she goes casual. The addition of ultra-luxe leather accessories made for a cool, red carpet-worthy ensemble.