Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2011
1. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE The designer represented her line at the Directives West First L.A. runway presentation in a striped Whitney Eve blazer paired with ruched pants, metallic sandals and a leather saddlebag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Whitney Port makes her mix-and-match style look effortless in a well-balanced ensemble paired with gold and silver accessories.
-
March 19, 2011
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez suited up for a visit to the MTV studios in a tailored two-piece, a Matthew Williamson patchwork corset and pointy-toe heels.
-
March 19, 2011
3. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick rocked cutout Botkier sandals with Rag & Bone kelly green jeans and a peek-a-boo blazer at the label's Intermix cocktail party.
-
March 19, 2011
4. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes hosted a lunch at Barneys in a black ensemble accented with an olive blouse and oversize gold earrings.
-
March 19, 2011
5. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore launched the Virgin Love Button app in leather leggings, a tuxedo jacket, a vermilion blouse and black stilettos.
March 19, 20111 of 5
Whitney Port
