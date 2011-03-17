Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 17, 2011
1. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Malin Akerman arrived at Intermix for the Rag & Bone cocktail party in the label's silk dress, patent leather platforms and a leather Hayden-Harnett shoulder bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Never one to hide her killer figure, the actress looked particularly stunning in a contoured ivory silhouette.
March 17, 2011
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez sizzled in a scarlet Dolce & Gabbana dress and velvet Brian Atwood pumps at the Disney Kids and Family upfront.
March 17, 2011
3. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne chose a cardinal blazer, belted LBD and patent leather heels for the N.Y.C. screening of Cracks.
March 17, 2011
4. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell sparkled in a gunmetal Sea sheath and bronze Brian Atwood heels at an Alzheimer’s Assosciation fundraiser dinner.
March 17, 2011
5. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley signed autographs outside the Comedy Theatre in a striped ensemble, double-breasted pea coat and black leather booties.
