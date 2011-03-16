Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 16, 2011
1. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Thandie Newton went bold at a Louis Vuitton party in the label's iris-print satin dress, metallic miniaudiere and strappy heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT East met west in London when the actress paired an Asian-inspired floral shift with a high topknot.
March 16, 2011
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez exited her N.Y.C. hotel in a sequin tank, textured Tibi mini and black pointy-toe heels.
March 16, 2011
3. Gillian JacobsWHAT SHE WORE The Community actress arrived at Paleyfest in an Isabel Marant colorblock dress accessorized with black patent leather Jimmy Choo heels and an Amanda Pearl box clutch.
March 16, 2011
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene stopped by the SiriusXM studio in a curve-hugging LBD, gold Melinda Maria danglers and suede Brian Atwood booties.
March 16, 2011
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian dined at STK Miami in a belted tulip skirt and fringed blouse paired with nude Christian Loubuotin stilettos and a crystal clutch.
March 16, 2011
