Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 15, 2011
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez taped a Late Show with David Letterman appearance in an edgy Emilio Pucci mini, rosette-embellished heels and Charme Silkiner earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer rocked the stage in more ways than one when she performed her new single in a figure-flaunting leather and lace design.
-
March 15, 2011
2. Michelle TrachtenbergWHAT SHE WORE Trachtenberg made a grand entrance at the Lincoln Center for the School of Ballet Winter Ball in an embroidered Marchesa Grecian gown and crystal miniaudiere paired with David Yurman earrings.
-
March 15, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba paired a sequin Proenza Schouler ensemble with black Aperlai pumps at the What to Wear, Where book party in L.A.
-
March 15, 2011
4. Kelly RutherfordWHAT SHE WORE The Gossip Girl actress stepped out at the Winter Ball in a single-shoulder column gown, oversize envelope clutch and diamond accessories.
-
March 15, 2011
5. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes supported the arts at MCC Theater’s Anniversary Gala in a houndstooth Yigal Azrouël dress and black stilettos.
March 15, 20111 of 5
