Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 14, 2011
1. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE The Private Practice actress raised a glass at Sunset Cocktails presented by Leifsdottir in the label's cinched-waist halter gown, leather sandals and a chain strap purse.
WHY WE LOVE IT Spring can't come fast enough! Kate Walsh embodied easy, warm-weather chic in her feather-print gown.
March 14, 2011
2. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan attended the SXSW Source Code premiere in an ochre Isabel Marant shirtdress and nude heels.
March 14, 2011
3. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays arrived at the John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in a belted calf-length skirt and white tank paired with black ballet flats and a Kate Spade New York straw tote.
March 14, 2011
4. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry launched her fragrance in a lavender Hervé Léger by Max Azria bandage dress and silver Brian Atwood pumps.
March 14, 2011
5. Emmanuelle ChriquiWHAT SHE WORE Chriqui hosted a Las Vegas bash at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in a draped Roberto Cavalli print gown.
