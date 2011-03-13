Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 13, 2011
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE The actress braved the N.Y.C. rain in a navy trench for the opening of The Diary of a Madman; she accessorized her classic topper with patent pumps and a Chanel shoulder bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively looks fresh even under stormy skies! The Gossip Girl beauty brightened up her weather-proof ensemble with a pair of blue scarves.
March 13, 2011
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE The expectant Beckham strolled through London's Heathrow Airport in head-to-toe black, including a strong-shouldered blazer, suede Brian Atwood over-the-knee boots and an oversize clutch from her own line.
March 13, 2011
3. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell shopped Target's GO International Designer Collective line at the Ace Hotel in N.Y.C. rocking a cropped Levi's top, a red Exclusive for Beige miniskirt, Ralph Lauren booties, a Lake Bell for Botkier bag and a Lia Sophia necklace and bracelet.
March 13, 2011
4. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. launch of Target's GO International Designer Collective line, Tyler topped a cabernet dress with a leather motorcycle jacket and carried a Givenchy tote.
March 13, 2011
5. Florence WelchWHAT SHE WORE Welch took in an evening of ballet at London's Royal Opera House in an apricot silk dress and tweed jacket.
