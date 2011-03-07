Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 7, 2011
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE The handbag ambassador was the guest of honor at a Chanel dinner in the label's tiered dress, tasseled Christian Louboutin sandals and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively never disappoints, least of all in Chanel. The actress radiated in another couture confection, this time a structured sequin design paired with a pleated Mademoiselle purse.
-
March 7, 2011
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington walked the NAACP Image Awards red carpet in an ivory Zac Posen gown accessorized with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Stephen Webster jewelry.
-
March 7, 2011
3. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara worked her curves in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana LBD paired with a Judith Leiber clutch, satin Stuart Weitzman peep-toes, an Emsaru cuff and Sutra diamond earrings at the NAACP Image Awards.
-
March 7, 2011
4. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry rocked a metallic-trimmed Emilio Pucci gown with Bavna diamond earrings at the Shrine Auditorium.
-
March 7, 2011
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie attended the Givenchy Fall 2011 show in a leather sheath and snakeskin Louboutins.
March 7, 20111 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE The handbag ambassador was the guest of honor at a Chanel dinner in the label's tiered dress, tasseled Christian Louboutin sandals and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively never disappoints, least of all in Chanel. The actress radiated in another couture confection, this time a structured sequin design paired with a pleated Mademoiselle purse.
WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively never disappoints, least of all in Chanel. The actress radiated in another couture confection, this time a structured sequin design paired with a pleated Mademoiselle purse.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM