Look of the Day
March 6, 2011
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Amanda Seyfried wrapped up Oscars week at the Vanity Fair party in a peek-a-boo Valentino LWD, patent leather peep-toes and a beaded blush clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Red Riding Hood actress put the spotlight on her gams in a plunging ruffled mini and sky-high platforms.
March 6, 2011
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth strolled through Beverly Hills in a chunky knit sweater, cuffed MiH boyfriend jeans and suede booties.
March 6, 2011
3. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore arrived at a Chanel dinner in a multi-color maxi dress paired with a menswear blazer, blush satin purse and wide silver cuff.
March 6, 2011
4. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry attended the Women in Film cocktail party in a slate halter dress, metallic peep-toe platforms, Meus Designs onyx bracelets and layered Irit Design necklaces.
March 6, 2011
5. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin topped a leopard print blouse and skinny jeans with a double-breasted coat at Dance for Equality in Hollywood.
