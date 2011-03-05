Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 5, 2011
1. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE January Jones topped her Chanel halter gown with a dark denim jacket at an L.A. eatery.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Mad Men actress defined laidback elegance with this unexpected and cool combo.
March 5, 2011
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes arrived at the Independent Spirit Awards in a printed Chanel dress and aqua heels.
March 5, 2011
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie rocked an off-the-shoulder LBD with black stilettos and stacked silver bangles at the QVC Red Carpet Style Party.
March 5, 2011
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE The supermodel strolled Paris in a slouchy leather jacket, colorful skirt, convertible tote and ankle boots.
March 5, 2011
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman stopped by the Apple Store in a black and cream eyelet ensemble, leather booties and a hematite Stephen Webster ring.
