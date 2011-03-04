WHAT SHE WORE Vanessa Hudgens shopped N.Y.C.'s 25 Park in a crushed velvet Catherine Malandrino dress, fishnet stockings, ecru sandals and layered Dana Rebecca Designs, Cheryl Lynn and Penny Preville necklaces.



WHY WE LOVE IT Platform heels, blue eyeshadow and a slinky silhouette?the Beastly actress has this season's '70s trend nailed!