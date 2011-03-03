Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 3, 2011
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively was the guest of honor at an N.Y.C. Chanel dinner in a dress from the design house paired with Lorraine Schwartz gems.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a way to celebrate Paris Fashion Week! The face of Chanel's Mademoiselle handbags looked chic in the French label's sculptural cocktail dress and a pair of satin heels.
March 3, 2011
2. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar bash in lace applique Erdem cocktail dress accessorized with black patent leather heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
March 3, 2011
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts watched the Oscars from the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party in a silver sequin Jenny Packham gown, patent leather Brian Atwood pumps and a mirrored calfskin Kelly Locke clutch.
March 3, 2011
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman looked red hot in a Jean Paul Gaultier jacquard strapless dress, Stephen Webster cocktail ring and khaki peep-toe heels at a screening of Happythankyoumoreplease.
March 3, 2011
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow worked a crystal-embroidered Michael Kors gown with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Forevermark diamond studs at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
