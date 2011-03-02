Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 2, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana accented an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana dress with suede Brian Atwood pumps at the Independent Spirit Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT We?ve got a case of serious shoe envy! Vibrant coral heels added a playful pop of color to the actress?s feisty leopard mini.
March 2, 2011
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle attended Chanel’s pre-Oscar dinner in a satin-trimmed mini, suede wedges and Cartier diamonds by the yard.
March 2, 2011
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone walked the Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet in a kaleidoscopic Chanel dress, plum satin Ferragamo heels and an emerald cocktail ring.
March 2, 2011
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington paired a painted floral dress with a leopard print clutch and red suede Sergio Rossi pumps at the Independent Spirit Awards.
March 2, 2011
5. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried exited N.Y.C.’s Ed Sullivan Theater in a scalloped applique Versace LBD and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
