Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 1, 2011
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a Swarovski-starburst Atelier Versace gown accessorized with Neil Lane diamonds, Roger Vivier sandals and a black satin Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT This modern white design hugged the actress in all the right places! A strategically gathered waist detail played up the slim star's sexy curves.
-
March 1, 2011
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel stood tall in a patchwork metallic Atelier Versace gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
-
March 1, 2011
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana went bright at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with a vermilion Prabal Gurung tiered dress, tasseled Louis Vuitton purse, Cartier diamonds and satin Ferragamo sandals.
-
March 1, 2011
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift rocked a beaded Zuhair Murad mini with gold Jimmy Choo platform sandals and a clutch at the Sunset Tower Hotel.
-
March 1, 2011
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie paired a cutout Halston dress with python Louboutins for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars bash.
March 1, 20111 of 5
Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a Swarovski-starburst Atelier Versace gown accessorized with Neil Lane diamonds, Roger Vivier sandals and a black satin Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT This modern white design hugged the actress in all the right places! A strategically gathered waist detail played up the slim star's sexy curves.
WHY WE LOVE IT This modern white design hugged the actress in all the right places! A strategically gathered waist detail played up the slim star's sexy curves.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM