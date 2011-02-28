Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 28, 2011
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Mila Kunis walked the Oscars red carpet in a draped lavender Elie Saab gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT Consider us wooed by the romantic ruffles and lace of the Black Swan actress's ultra-feminine gown.
-
February 28, 2011
2. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams looked lovely in a short-sleeve Chanel dress paired with Harry Winston jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels at the Oscars.
-
February 28, 2011
3. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence looked red hot in a slinky Calvin Klein Collection design, Chopard diamonds and Jimmy Choo heels at the Academy Awards.
-
February 28, 2011
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon went retro on the Oscars red carpet in an Armani gown that she accented with Neil Lane diamonds.
-
February 28, 2011
5. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE The Oscars presenter paired a pleated silk chiffon Givenchy Couture gown with Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.
February 28, 20111 of 5
