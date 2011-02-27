Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 27, 2011
1. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Emma Roberts toasted Fox Searchlight Films at Bar Marmont in a silver Jenny Packham minidress accessorized with a matching Kotur box clutch and nude heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress complemented her natural sparkle with this crystal-encrusted number embellished with playful floral paillettes.
-
February 27, 2011
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis topped a Valentino organza dress with a fringed blazer at the Hollywood Domino Pre-Oscar Gala. She added Cartier diamonds, gray Brian Atwood heels and a corseted clutch.
-
February 27, 2011
3. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan arrived at the Tom Ford flagship store cloaked in a sleek taupe Roland Mouret dress with a python envelope clutch, M.C.L. by Matthew Campbell Laurenza sapphire bangles and burgundy suede Brian Atwood pumps.
-
February 27, 2011
4. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria paired an Ani halter top with tapered sequin Jenny Packham trousers at the Tom Ford store opening in Beverly Hills; she finished the look with a simple clutch and black satin Brian Atwood heels.
-
February 27, 2011
5. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis celebrated the opening of Tom Ford's flagship store in an illusion neckline Herve Leger by Max Azria dress accessorized with a crystal miniaudiere and python peep-toes.
February 27, 20111 of 5
