-
February 25, 2011
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE The Academy Award-nominated actress chose a fuchsia Louis Vuitton dress, Forevermark diamonds and patent heels for an L.A. dinner in her honor.
WHY WE LOVE IT If this vibrant design is any indication, we can anticipate some colorful looks on Oscars night! Michelle Williams selected an eye-catching version of her favorite retro silhouette in a delicious berry hue.
-
February 25, 2011
2. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams added black satin shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch and Irit Design diamonds earrings to a ladylike Carolina Herrera jacquard dress for the Big 10 party.
-
February 25, 2011
3. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks rocked a Versace cutout LBD and turquoise ankle-strap heels at the Tom Ford flagship store opening in Beverly Hills.
-
February 25, 2011
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington lunched at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event in a belted Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress and leather heels.
-
February 25, 2011
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson took the plunge in a violet sheath paired with suede Jimmy Choo platform pumps at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon.
February 25, 2011
