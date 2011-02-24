Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 24, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The German-born beauty attended the Berlin International Film Festival award ceremony in an ivory creponne silk Vionnet gown accessorized with a gold-trimmed leather clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger looked like a 21st century goddess in a flowing Grecian gown accented with modern bakelite chain and rope details.
February 24, 2011
2. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian drew a crowd at the Dallas Galleria in a full-skirted dress and bow-topped Louboutins.
February 24, 2011
3. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis was spotted in a polka dot Oscar de la Renta gown at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.
February 24, 2011
4. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays hit the purple carpet at Hollywood's Siren Studios in a plunging Ronald Abdala brocade cocktail dress paired with black satin Jimmy Choo heels, Amrita Singh bracelets and a gold Deepa Gurnani clutch.
February 24, 2011
5. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin helped bring in bids at the Pieces of Heaven Art Auction in a textured chiffon Dior LBD, aubergine peep-toe heels and MariaFrancescaPepe bracelets.
