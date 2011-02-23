Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 23, 2011
1. Halle BerryEVENT: The Costume Designers Guild Awards
DESIGNER: Elie Saab
WHY WE LOVE IT: A brilliant hue amped up the star's natural incandescence.
February 23, 2011
2. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore adorned her artfully draped cobalt Vivienne Westwood gown with over $360,000 of Cartier jewels, a Dana Rebecca Designs necklace and Casadei heels in Beverly Hills.
February 23, 2011
3. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE For the Costume Designers Guild Awards, Danes rocked a raw-edged sequin dress and frame cuff from Lanvin .
February 23, 2011
4. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher attended a press event for Rango in a lace-applique Dolce & Gabbana mini, cropped blazer and black stilettos.
February 23, 2011
5. Sarah HylandWHAT SHE WORE The Modern Family actress accessorized a silk floral print WTB gown with Kelly Locke's gray clutch at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.
