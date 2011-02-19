Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 19, 2011
1. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE The young actress sat front row at the Michael Kors show in a pleated dress and black heels, accented with a Lauren Merkin clutch, Melinda Maria python ring and earrings by Dana Rebecca Designs.
WHY WE LOVE IT Emma Roberts is on a hot streak! Chic Fashion Week picks like her sophisticated Jenny Packham ensemble and this on-trend cobalt design have made her one to watch.
February 19, 2011
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens rocked a Yigal Azrouel metallic mini and T-strap sandals at the designer's runway show.
February 19, 2011
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo bundled up in fur, leather and a plaid overcoat paired with leopard print booties at the Rachel Roy Fall 2011 presentation.
February 19, 2011
4. Brittany SnowWHAT SHE WORE Snow attended the Rock & Republic Love is Louder event in a French Connection minidress, a gold chain necklace and nude peep-toes.
February 19, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle donned a vibrant Gucci ensemble at the label's pre-Grammy bash.
February 19, 20111 of 5
