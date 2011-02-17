Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 17, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger walked the Unknown red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana mini and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its peek-a-boo lace and thigh-high hemline, this LWD couldn't be sexier! The actress further flaunted her mile-long gams with leg-lengthening nude heels.
-
February 17, 2011
2. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett showcased her Van Cleef amp Arpels ruby and sapphire choker with a plunging Balenciaga gown at the opening night gala for the jeweler’s Set In Style exhibit at the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum.
-
February 17, 2011
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively arrived at a Van Cleef & Arpels dinner in an fringed and beaded Marchesa dress and nude heels.
-
February 17, 2011
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts toasted Michael Kors at his 30th anniversary bash wearing the designer's cutout LBD and suede booties.
-
February 17, 2011
5. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens vamped it up in a red ruffled Marchesa number at the label's presentation; she accessorized with YSL sandals.
February 17, 20111 of 5
Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger walked the Unknown red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana mini and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its peek-a-boo lace and thigh-high hemline, this LWD couldn't be sexier! The actress further flaunted her mile-long gams with leg-lengthening nude heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its peek-a-boo lace and thigh-high hemline, this LWD couldn't be sexier! The actress further flaunted her mile-long gams with leg-lengthening nude heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM