Look of the Day
-
February 16, 2011
1. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts posed backstage at the Jenny Packham Fall 2011 show in wide leg trousers and a magnolia print chiffon blouse accessorized with a Melinda Maria python ring and a Kelly Locke clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Tres chic! The stylish actress fit right in with the front row crowd in her cool, youthful combo.
-
February 16, 2011
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger stopped by New York's Paramount Hotel in a ruched Azzaro minidress and white python booties by Brian Atwood.
-
February 16, 2011
3. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester took in the Marc Jacobs show at the New York State Armory in the designer's '70s-inspired polka dot dress and strappy red sandals.
-
February 16, 2011
4. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union sat front row at the Tracy Reese runway show in a curve-hugging print dress, oversize clutch and black heels.
-
February 16, 2011
5. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis topped a slim slate skirt with a sleeveless blouse at The Four Seasons Hotel in L.A.
February 16, 20111 of 5
