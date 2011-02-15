Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 15, 2011
1. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt attended The Adjustment Bureau's New York premiere in a blush Elie Saab Haute Couture cocktail dress, cluster stud earrings and nude patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Does it get any prettier than this? Blunt's feminine floral design combined appliques and sequins with a retro silhouette.
-
February 15, 2011
2. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively showed some leg on the London red carpet in an asymmetrical tiered Emilio Pucci design and purple peep-toes.
-
February 15, 2011
3. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton took the plunge in London with an exotic Louis Vuitton print gown and clutch.
-
February 15, 2011
4. Isla FisherWHAT SHE WORE Fisher paired a festive electric blue Temperley London mini with satin metallic accessories and Lulu Frost chainlink earrings at the Rango premiere.
-
February 15, 2011
5. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson kept it modern in a silver Hakaan cut-out dress, nude patent leather heels and slicked-back locks at the Style Awards.
February 15, 20111 of 5
Emily Blunt
