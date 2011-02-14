Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 14, 2011
1. Jessica AlbaEVENT: The BAFTAs
DESIGNER: Atelier Versace
WHY WE LOVE IT: Alba's not afraid of color-and for good reason! The actress positively glowed in a vivid cobalt gown paired with bright lips.
February 14, 2011
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone looked red hot at the Orange British Academy Film Awards in a two-tone Lanvin gown accessorized with the label's leather belt, envelope clutch, metal frame cuff and Lana Jewelry rose gold hoops.
February 14, 2011
3. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams walked the BAFTA red carpet in a coral tulle Elie Saab gown, Cartier diamonds, Casadei pumps and carried a gold Ferragamo miniaudiere.
February 14, 2011
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively worked an asymmetrical black Valentino dress, teardrop earrings and Louboutin booties at the N.Y.C. launch of the new Diet Pepsi can.
February 14, 2011
5. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton made a grand entrance at the Royal Opera House in a rose print taffeta Monique Lhuillier ballgown and a sleek chignon.
