Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 13, 2011
1. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE The True Grit star walked the Berlin International Film Festival's red carpet in Miu Miu's pleated silk dress, suede pumps and a navy belt.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black Swan who? Steinfeld stole the show in a youthful print featuring an all-white version of the feathered friend.
-
February 13, 2011
2. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE The Mad Men actress supported her show at the Forum des Images in a retro-inspired shift, an oversize satin clutch and crystal-embellished René Caovilla heels.
-
February 13, 2011
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum stepped out in an abstract print with strappy booties and a woven purse.
-
February 13, 2011
4. Jessica LowndesWHAT SHE WORE Lowdes arrived at a Super Bowl party in a belted honeysuckle Nanette Lepore dress paired with black heels and a boxy clutch.
-
February 13, 2011
5. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE Rowland worked a strapless coral dress, peep-toe heels and geometric gold earrings backstage at the BCBG Max Azria runway show.
February 13, 20111 of 5
Hailee Steinfeld
WHAT SHE WORE The True Grit star walked the Berlin International Film Festival's red carpet in Miu Miu's pleated silk dress, suede pumps and a navy belt.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black Swan who? Steinfeld stole the show in a youthful print featuring an all-white version of the feathered friend.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black Swan who? Steinfeld stole the show in a youthful print featuring an all-white version of the feathered friend.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM