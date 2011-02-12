Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 12, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian exited her New York hotel in a Burberry coat and Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reality star scored two great looks in one day, thanks to her classic-with-a-twist trench. Kardashian transformed her asymmetrical Alexander Wang dress with the statement-making studded topper.
-
February 12, 2011
2. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE Bryant topped a fuchsia-flecked print dress with a slate coat and fringed bag at the Essence Black Women in Music event.
-
February 12, 2011
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims walked the Just Go With It red carpet in a gathered LBD, violet peep-toes and a chunky pearl necklace from her own Grayce by Molly Sims line.
-
February 12, 2011
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE For the Justin Bieber: Never Say Never premiere, Port paired a billowing sequin blouse with a knotted skirt from her Whitney Eve collection; she finished the look with black and silver sandals and crystal Miriam Haskell coil bracelets.
-
February 12, 2011
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung went black and white at Barneys in a Carven blouse, a shrunken blazer and striped heels.
February 12, 20111 of 5
Kim Kardashian
WHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian exited her New York hotel in a Burberry coat and Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reality star scored two great looks in one day, thanks to her classic-with-a-twist trench. Kardashian transformed her asymmetrical Alexander Wang dress with the statement-making studded topper.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reality star scored two great looks in one day, thanks to her classic-with-a-twist trench. Kardashian transformed her asymmetrical Alexander Wang dress with the statement-making studded topper.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM