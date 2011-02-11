Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 11, 2011
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Aniston stopped by the N.Y.C. studios of The Early Show in head-to-toe black.
WHY WE LOVE IT This birthday girl is better than ever! Aniston stayed true to her minimalist style in a perfect, waist-flaunting LBD.
February 11, 2011
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie topped her two-tone Roland Mouret ensemble with jewelry from her own House of Harlow 1960 line at a Fashion Week kickoff party at Bergdorf Goodman.
February 11, 2011
3. Katrina BowdenWHAT SHE WORE Bowden sat front row at the BCBG Max Azria runway show in a gold brocade mini, black blouse, leather booties and a chain strap bag.
February 11, 2011
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn hit a PETA Fashion Week party in a plunging LBD, silver pointy-toe heels and a colorful envelope clutch.
February 11, 2011
5. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union struck a pose at the Chistian Siriano runway show in a printed crumb-catcher design, gold-studded heels and an oversize clutch.
