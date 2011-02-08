Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 8, 2011
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Williams mingled at the Academy Awards luncheon in a Chanel tweed skirt, keyhole blouse and pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT This lady looked ready to lunch! The stylish actress made a classic skirt her own by contrasting it with chic black accents and her platinum pixie.
February 8, 2011
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence arrived at the Oscar nominee luncheon in a pleated Chloé dress and beaded satin Roger Vivier sandals.
February 8, 2011
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman cloaked her growing baby bump in a cerulean dress accented with a fuchsia clutch and heels.
February 8, 2011
4. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams accessorized her ruffled Valentino LWD with gold Ferragamo platform heels and a wide cuff at the Oscars luncheon.
February 8, 2011
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara accessorized a plunging metallic Zac Posen minidress with a gold clutch and snakeskin Louboutins at the Movies for Grownups Gala in Beverly Hills.
