Look of the Day
-
February 6, 2011
1. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Minka Kelly stopped by the N.Y.C. studio of The Early Show in a pink and black ensemble accessorized with a Kara Ackerman Designs ring and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Has Kelly jumped on the Black Swan bandwagon? The actress channeled her inner ballerina with a tutu-inspired silhouette.
-
February 6, 2011
2. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port brought the biker chic to SiriusXM Radio's N.Y.C. studios in Express's (minus the) leather jacket benefitting Bright Pink, skinny James Jeans denim and leather boots.
-
February 6, 2011
3. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian launched her Belle Noel jewelry collection with REVOLVEclothing.com in leather leggings, a black blazer and Louboutin heels.
-
February 6, 2011
4. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie looked prepped to perform in a sequin jacket, MariaFrancescaPepe top, black Hudson denim and perforated heels at a Super Bowl press conference.
-
February 6, 2011
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum paired her patterned tights and dress with leather sandals and a furry coat in West Hollywood.
February 6, 20111 of 5
