Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 5, 2011
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Leighton Meester accented an olive and black Giambattista Valli ensemble with Brian Atwood python heels for an interview at Apple's Soho store.
WHY WE LOVE IT This Gossip Girl star is full of surprises! Her chic, minimalist outfit was a departure from the actress?s edgier picks and cemented her role as a fashion chameleon.
-
February 5, 2011
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson stepped out in L.A. sporting a coral Vanessa Bruno jacket over a cream dress.
-
February 5, 2011
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port signed copies of True Whit in a pearl-accented blazer over James Jeans' skinny denim.
-
February 5, 2011
4. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh arrived at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater in a vibrant blue dress, Anita Ko jewels and black pointy-toe pumps.
-
February 5, 2011
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum paired a printed Suno jacket with dark denim and Jimmy Choo over-the-knee boots for a Heart Truth event in L.A.
February 5, 20111 of 5
