February 4, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger modeled a Giambattista Valli shift at the designer's Paris boutique opening.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is how you mix prints! The stylish actress complemented her boldly patterned minidress with barely-there black and gold heels and no-fuss waves.
February 4, 2011
2. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum worked an abstract fuchsia Rachel Roy shift, stacked rings, metallic nails and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals at the Roosevelt Hotel.
February 4, 2011
3. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly taped an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a ruffled LBD, Dana Rebecca Designs jewels and python platform stilettos.
February 4, 2011
4. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton struck a pose in a leopard-print Shoshanna dress, patent leather pumps and an oversize ring.
February 4, 2011
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron walked onto The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’s stage in a black cocktail dress paired with an eye-popping House of Lavande pendant necklace and sky-high heels.
