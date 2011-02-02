WHAT SHE WORE For the Waiting for Forever premiere, Rachel Bilson rocked a leather-trimmed Burberry Prorsum dress with a studded clutch, satin heels and a slicked-back bun.



WHY WE LOVE IT This ruffled racerback is a perfect fit in more ways than one! Structural darting showcased the actress?s toned frame while raw-edged ruffles epitomized her pretty-but-edgy style.