Look of the Day
February 2, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE For the Waiting for Forever premiere, Rachel Bilson rocked a leather-trimmed Burberry Prorsum dress with a studded clutch, satin heels and a slicked-back bun.
WHY WE LOVE IT This ruffled racerback is a perfect fit in more ways than one! Structural darting showcased the actress?s toned frame while raw-edged ruffles epitomized her pretty-but-edgy style.
February 2, 2011
2. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly partied at the W New York in a black lace Julien Macdonald tank, James Jeans leggings and Caleo earrings.
February 2, 2011
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE The first-time author promoted her book True Whit in a colorful printed Whitney Eve ensemble and black leather booties.
February 2, 2011
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester filmed an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a floral Emanuel Ungaro mini and metallic-accented heels.
February 2, 2011
5. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes paired a minimalist Roland Mouret LBD with leather sandals and diamond bangles for the Director's Guild of America Awards.
