Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 1, 2011
1. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE The Modern Family star accessorized her silver lace Monique Lhuillier gown with a Jenny Packham python clutch and metallic heels for the Directors Guild of America Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's official: Sofia Vergara is flawless. The Colombian beauty was a knockout in a formfitting backless design, Old Hollywood waves and sparkling Chopard diamonds.
February 1, 2011
2. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams stepped out in a ruched bodice dress with satin peep-toes, Amrapali earrings, an elongated VBH clutch and a Carrera y Carrera cocktail ring at the Grand Hollywood Ballroom.
February 1, 2011
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman accented her Michael Kors jersey gown in over $95,000 of Cartier jewels at the DGA Awards.
February 1, 2011
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence chose yet another Prabal Gurung dress, opting for a one-shoulder silk gown paired with leather sandals and stacked bangles.
February 1, 2011
5. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE A lighter locked Blunt attended the London premiere of Gnomeo and Juliet in an eyelet Andrew Gn mini, black heels, Jamie Wolf aquamarine earrings and an Isharya ring.
February 1, 20111 of 5
