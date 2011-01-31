Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 31, 2011
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes walked the SAG Awards red carpet in a flowing floral Louis Vuitton gown, Fred Leighton diamonds and Roger Vivier sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Temple Grandin actress looked like a winner even before she received her statue. Danes paired pretty pink lips and loose locks with her belted appliqué design.
-
January 31, 2011
2. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman flaunted her baby bump in a crystal-accented Azzaro dress which she adorned with $2 million dollars in diamonds from Tiffany & Co. and a black satin Roger Vivier clutch.
-
January 31, 2011
3. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones went for high drama in a golden lace Carolina Herrera gown accented with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
-
January 31, 2011
4. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis hit the SAG red carpet in a printed Alexander McQueen design and over $300,000 worth of Cartier jewelry.
-
January 31, 2011
5. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence flashed her enviable gams in a hot pink Oscar de la Renta gown paired with a Judith Leiber clutch and Roger Vivier satin sandals.
