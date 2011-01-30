Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 30, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger debuted a fresh-off-the-runway tiered Chanel haute couture dress with Jimmy Choo heels at the Gala de la Mode Sidaction in Paris.
WHY WE LOVE IT Coco Chanel would be proud! Kruger adhered to the label's classic color combo by pairing her feminine design with chic black accessories.
-
January 30, 2011
2. Jennifer MorrisonWHAT SHE WORE Morrison shimmered in a draped metallic design and nude Louboutins.
-
January 30, 2011
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port worked a paillette-trimmed mini, gray heels and a metallic clutch at a People Stylewatch bash.
-
January 30, 2011
4. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE Hendricks showed some love for Godiva at their Valentine's Day pop-up in an exposed lace Carolina Herrera LBD and Judith Ripka jewels.
-
January 30, 2011
5. Gillian JacobsWHAT SHE WORE The Community funny woman arrived at a Soho House event in a white peek-a-boo dress and patent leather peep-toes.
January 30, 20111 of 5
Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE Kruger debuted a fresh-off-the-runway tiered Chanel haute couture dress with Jimmy Choo heels at the Gala de la Mode Sidaction in Paris.
WHY WE LOVE IT Coco Chanel would be proud! Kruger adhered to the label's classic color combo by pairing her feminine design with chic black accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Coco Chanel would be proud! Kruger adhered to the label's classic color combo by pairing her feminine design with chic black accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM