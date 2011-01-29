Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 29, 2011
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Reese Witherspoon celebrated Avon's 125th anniversary in a textured cocktail dress and black Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT This bride-to-be knows how to work white! The actress paired her dress with classic diamonds and bouncy waves.
January 29, 2011
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington attended the premiere of The Details in an Ann Taylor peacoat, Hudson jeans and a Lia Sophia cocktail ring and carried a Rene Caovilla clutch.
January 29, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE While shopping in Paris, Alba brightened her black ensemble with a cheery printed skirt.
January 29, 2011
4. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton laced herself into a linen Gucci cape dress at the label's Parisian cocktail party.
January 29, 2011
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts topped her skinny denim with a structured gray jacket for an MTV News interview at Sundance.
