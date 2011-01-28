Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 28, 2011
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE In Hamburg, Heidi Klum stepped out as the new face of Astor in a bold-shouldered teal Rachel Roy dress and metallic heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a color! A pretty jewel tone added extra appeal to the supermodel's structured design.
January 28, 2011
2. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara sizzled in a strapless sequin dress that she paired with a woven Daniel Swarovski clutch and Stuart Weitzman peep-toe heels.
January 28, 2011
3. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE In West Hollywood, Deeley added a wild leopard-print clutch to a shoulder-baring lavender dress and strappy sandals.
January 28, 2011
4. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE Rowland went for high drama in a single-sleeve Nicole Miller black gown and statement earrings at a London fundraising event.
January 28, 2011
5. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster arrived for the People StyeWatch party at L.A.'s Decades boutique in a Yeojin Bae printed wrap dress and white platform heels.
