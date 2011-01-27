Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 27, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger toasted Gucci at the label's Paris cocktail party in a fringed dress and gold-flecked accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Metal, PVC and leather-this daring design has it all! The actress complemented the avant-garde creation with a simple bun and ankle-strap heels.
January 27, 2011
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst paired a pleated Chanel ensemble with satin heels at the label's haute couture fashion show.
January 27, 2011
3. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton rocked a plunging Jonathan Saunders design, white peep-toes and a black clutch at Shoreditch House in London.
January 27, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum flaunted her supermodel legs in a feathered Marchesa mini at InStyle's Best of British Talent Party.
January 27, 2011
5. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde attended Gucci's cocktail party in the label's silk jumpsuit, a House of Lavande gold neckplate, Lucifer Vir Honestus ring and black sandals.
