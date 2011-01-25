Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 25, 2011
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WOREBosworth belted a floral Dolce & Gabbana gown at the Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Awards in Park City.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much prettier than flowers and lace! The actress complemented her delicately embellished dress with loose locks and rosy makeup.
-
January 25, 2011
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde attended the Giorgio Armani Prive Paris runway show in a plunging gold cocktail dress, suede heels and a gold clutch.
-
January 25, 2011
3. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE The Tangled star tied her locks up in a ballerina bun that flaunted her statement jewels, Kara Ackerman diamond studs and the sweetheart neckline of her Paule Ka LBD.
-
January 25, 2011
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung sported a mixed-print polka dot design at the Etam fashion show in Paris.
-
January 25, 2011
5. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Just like her character in The Roommate, Kelly played a sweet counterpoint to Meester's vixen in a pleated mini, Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toe heels and a turquoise cocktail ring.
