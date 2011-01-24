WHAT SHE WOREMeester vamped it up at the premiere of The Roommate in a leather-topped Michael Kors cutout gown, Harry Winston diamond studs and Brian Atwood heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT This is a sultry upgrade from Blair Waldorf's prim style! Sleek strands and smoky eyes added extra va-va-va-voom to Meester's smoldering look.