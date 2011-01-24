Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 24, 2011
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WOREMeester vamped it up at the premiere of The Roommate in a leather-topped Michael Kors cutout gown, Harry Winston diamond studs and Brian Atwood heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is a sultry upgrade from Blair Waldorf's prim style! Sleek strands and smoky eyes added extra va-va-va-voom to Meester's smoldering look.
January 24, 2011
2. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt went romantic in a sheer white dress, Amrapali jewels and nude heels at the L.A. premiere of Gnomeo & Juliet.
January 24, 2011
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth looked fierce clad in Chloe's leather design at the Sundance premiere of Another Happy Day.
January 24, 2011
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington attended the Producers Guild Awards in a blush Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, Alexis Bittar earrings and Rene Caovilla sandals.
January 24, 2011
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams turned heads at the Producers Guild Awards in a plunging Andrew Gn LBD paired with Christian Louboutin peep-toes, Sutra diamond earrings and a structured Kotur clutch.
