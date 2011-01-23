Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 23, 2011
1. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE She hosted a Special K event at The Grove in a peach colorblock skirt from her Whitney Eve line.
WHY WE LOVE IT Whether on the west coast or in The City, Whitney Port is the picture of L.A. cool. She put a signature spin on her own design by wearing the striped skirt with leopard print flats.
January 23, 2011
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba took an L.A. stroll in a biker jacket and print dress, accessorized with tough boots and a Viktor & Rolf bag.
January 23, 2011
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones rocked a leather jacket over a frilly white dress and peep-toe heels in L.A.
January 23, 2011
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn filmed an appearance for MTV's The Seven in a rust-accented gray skirt, black coat and burgundy T-strap heels.
January 23, 2011
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo topped a black ensemble with an espresso leather jacket for an N.Y.C. screening of No Strings Attached.
