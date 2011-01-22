Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 22, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian posed backstage after an appearance on Today in a Rachel Roy tuxedo design and black leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who needs jewelry when you have built-in sparkle? Kardashian highlighted her dress's faux layered chains with understated bangles.
January 22, 2011
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle filmed an appearance on Extra in a ruffled French Connection blouse, pencil skirt, black ballet flats, a Cartier leather bag and Ralph Lauren Collection cat-eye shades.
January 22, 2011
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo topped plaid Agnona Zegna slacks with an orange blazer at the Ermenegildo Zegna Milan runway show.
January 22, 2011
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne made her shorts winter-ready by wearing them with tights and a chunky sweater at an N.Y.C. photography exhibit.
January 22, 2011
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth topped her Mulberry denim dress with a Burberry Prorsum shearling jacket and added a Proenza Schouler satchel and Chloe booties.
