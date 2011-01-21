Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 21, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow hit the Baume & Mercier gala event in a ribbed Azzedine Alaia dress and hot pink Pierre Hardy heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder she's their brand ambassador, Paltrow wears the Swiss watch well! Her body-conscious blush design showed off both the actress's sleek figure and luxury timepiece.
January 21, 2011
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle wore another stunning Alberta Ferretti design to the Art of Elysium Gala, this time a feathered and pleated dress paired with satin Brian Atwood heels and Cartier diamonds.
January 21, 2011
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman attended the AFI Awards in a cobalt Michael Kors sheath, rosette-adorned heels and a black satin bag.
January 21, 2011
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence made a modern selection for the AFI Awards in a graphic Prabal Gurung sheath and edgy Nicholas Kirkwood sandals.
January 21, 2011
5. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE The True Grit actress accessorized her youthful Marchesa mini with strappy nude heels at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
