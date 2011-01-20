Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 20, 2011
1. Michelle ObamaWHAT SHE WORE Mrs. Obama hosted a state dinner for the Republic of China in a stunning silk organza Alexander McQueen gown paired with ruby and geode Kimberly McDonald earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT No wonder red is a lucky color in Chinese culture! This printed scarlet design was another bold and iconic choice for the fashionable First Lady.
January 20, 2011
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst attended the Art of Elysium gala in a mixed-print Rodarte design and burgundy T-strap heels.
January 20, 2011
3. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE For the Art of Elysium gala, Kendrick chose a short, black variation of the Romona Keveza gown Jennifer Love Hewitt wore to the Golden Globes.
January 20, 2011
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian paired a sweet blush Zac Posen design with bow-topped heels at the N.Y.C. studios of Live with Regis and Kelly.
January 20, 2011
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon posed at a How Do You Know press event in head-to-toe black including a ruched T-shirt dress and suede booties.
