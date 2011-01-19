WHAT SHE WORE Meester rocked full-fringe at the Art of Elysium's Heaven Gala in an ombre Louis Vuitton gown paired with a clutch from the label and Roger Vivier sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT Meester is the master of subtly sexy dressing. Like her high-slit Golden Globes gown, this plunging design showed just the right amount of skin.