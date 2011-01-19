Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 19, 2011
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester rocked full-fringe at the Art of Elysium's Heaven Gala in an ombre Louis Vuitton gown paired with a clutch from the label and Roger Vivier sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Meester is the master of subtly sexy dressing. Like her high-slit Golden Globes gown, this plunging design showed just the right amount of skin.
-
January 19, 2011
2. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett sported the menswear trend in a wide-leg Dries van Noten pantsuit at the Portofino watch launch.
-
January 19, 2011
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow belted a single-shoulder gunmetal mini and added Jimmy Choo heels at a Country Strong press conference in Beverly Hills.
-
January 19, 2011
4. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union stood out at the BET Honors in a draped turquoise Rachel Roy gown and a cocktail ring to match.
-
January 19, 2011
5. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis paired a tiered winter white dress with an icy blue clutch and Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toe heels at the AFI Awards.
January 19, 20111 of 5
Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE Meester rocked full-fringe at the Art of Elysium's Heaven Gala in an ombre Louis Vuitton gown paired with a clutch from the label and Roger Vivier sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Meester is the master of subtly sexy dressing. Like her high-slit Golden Globes gown, this plunging design showed just the right amount of skin.
WHY WE LOVE IT Meester is the master of subtly sexy dressing. Like her high-slit Golden Globes gown, this plunging design showed just the right amount of skin.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM