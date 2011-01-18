Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 18, 2011
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE The always demure Williams paired a scalloped Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquière asymmetrical gown with satin Salvatore Ferragamo heels and Fred Leighton antique jewelry for the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Hollywood.
WHY WE LOVE IT The short-cropped star looked fresh and modern, even while giving a nod to Mia Farrow's pared-down '60s chic. Williams brought her retro stylings into 2011 with an all-white palette and minimal accessories.
January 18, 2011
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger sparkled in a shimmering silver Azzaro mini with fuchsia accents including a satin clutch and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.
January 18, 2011
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone picked up a Critic's Choice Award for Best Comedy in a metallic Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquière halter gown.
January 18, 2011
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson attended the Art of Elysium charity gala in a coral Zac Posen gown accessorized with a gold leather Salvatore Ferragamo minaudière.
January 18, 2011
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams worked the first of two back-to-back teal designs with a brocade Carolina Herrera shift accented with black peep-toes and Cartier diamonds.
