WHAT SHE WORE The always demure Williams paired a scalloped Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquière asymmetrical gown with satin Salvatore Ferragamo heels and Fred Leighton antique jewelry for the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Hollywood.



WHY WE LOVE IT The short-cropped star looked fresh and modern, even while giving a nod to Mia Farrow's pared-down '60s chic. Williams brought her retro stylings into 2011 with an all-white palette and minimal accessories.