Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 16, 2011
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams rounded out a stylish press tour for Morning Glory in a textured short-sleeve mini, black tights and heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A week of fashion and not a single misstep! McAdams looked oh-so-chic in France, pairing her frilly feminine design with a Bardot-inspired coif.
-
January 16, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker bundled up at New York's Lincoln Center in a furry coat accessorized with a fuchsia oversize VBH clutch, Yossi Harari bangles and buckled satin pumps.
-
January 16, 2011
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde looked elegant in a Michael Kors draped jersey dress, nude Brian Atwood suede heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch at the Bulgari event in support of Save the Children and Artists for Peace and Justice in Beverly Hills.
-
January 16, 2011
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn arrived at the NBC All-Star Party in a crystal-accented long-sleeve mini and leather platform heels.
-
January 16, 2011
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams strolled through N.Y.C. in a tailored pea coat, plastic shades and round-toe Louboutins.
January 16, 20111 of 5
