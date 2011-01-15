Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 15, 2011
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively dined with her The Town castmates in a sand-toned pleated jersey Prabal Gurung dress, a satin blazer and textured heels at a celebratory lunch for the film.
WHY WE LOVE IT Too much of a good thing? Not in Lively's case! Decked out in metallic accents, the actress looked polished from her golden locks to her bronze heels.
-
January 15, 2011
2. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Burning Palms, Bell went head-to-toe Etro in the brand's short-sleeve mini, gold belt and suede snakeskin booties.
-
January 15, 2011
3. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays paired a plunging hot pink Romona Keveza design with strappy black Jimmy Choo sandals for the Fox All-Star Party in California.
-
January 15, 2011
4. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE For the Glee network's All-Star Party, Agron cinched a scoopneck dress with a red leather belt and added black heels and a patent leather clutch.
-
January 15, 2011
5. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin posed beside Nicole Richie's likeness in an oversize animal-print blouse, skinny black pants, gray suede heels and a quilted leather bag.
January 15, 20111 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE Lively dined with her The Town castmates in a sand-toned pleated jersey Prabal Gurung dress, a satin blazer and textured heels at a celebratory lunch for the film.
WHY WE LOVE IT Too much of a good thing? Not in Lively's case! Decked out in metallic accents, the actress looked polished from her golden locks to her bronze heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Too much of a good thing? Not in Lively's case! Decked out in metallic accents, the actress looked polished from her golden locks to her bronze heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM